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  • /Rahul Gandhi writes to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking response on violence and alleged pellet gun use during the CJP protest

Rahul Gandhi writes to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking response on violence and alleged pellet gun use during the CJP protest

The letter comes a day after Gandhi publicly highlighted the case of 19-year-old Sahil Lochab, a Delhi University student and part-time worker who reportedly suffered severe pellet injuries. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 11:25 AM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 11:38 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi writes to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking response on violence and alleged pellet gun use during the CJP protest
Image Credit: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (IANS)

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