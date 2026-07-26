/Rahul Gandhi writes to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking response on violence and alleged pellet gun use during the CJP protest

The student protest led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which ended on July 25 with the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, has taken a fresh political turn. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking answers over the violence during the CJP's "Chalo Sansad" march on July 20. In his letter, Gandhi questioned the government's handling of the protest and raised concerns over the alleged use of pellet guns against young demonstrators.
In an X post, Rahul Gandhi shared the formal letter captioned, “Who gave the order to kill the students?”
छात्रों को मारने का आदेश किसने दिया? pic.twitter.com/NDwfka1UqO— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 26, 2026
The letter comes a day after Gandhi publicly highlighted the case of 19-year-old Sahil Lochab, a Delhi University student and part-time worker who reportedly suffered severe pellet injuries, including damage to his right eye that doctors fear could cost him his vision. Standing beside the young man at a press interaction, Gandhi lifted his shirt to reveal multiple wounds and accused the government of lying about the use of pellet guns. “My brother was struck by a pellet gun while peacefully protesting with the Tricolour in his hand,” he said, emphasizing that students were only demanding justice after repeated paper leaks, including in the SSC Delhi Constable exam.
Several media reports and social media claims have fueled allegations that security forces, possibly including Rapid Action Force personnel, used pellet guns and excessive lathi-charge during the march near Jantar Mantar. While Delhi Police has strongly denied possessing or using pellet guns, calling such claims “false and misleading,” independent medical documentation describing pellet-like injuries has kept the controversy alive. The CRPF is reportedly verifying the claims.
Meanwhile, on Saturday,the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi hailed the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, describing it as a victory for students agitating over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET paper leak controversy.
Hailing the students for a successful democratic movement, Rahul Gandhi called Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation a pivotal step toward reforming the nation's education system.
"Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is a huge step towards reshaping our education system. Well done to students across the country; we are proud of all of you," Gandhi posted on X.
Applauding the protesters, the Congress leader highlighted that the outcome proves the power of collective action in safeguarding democracy, constitutional principles, and the nation's youth.
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Saturday called off its protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar after the Centre agreed to its key demands in the wake of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
The announcement came after the third round of talks between Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, and CJP representatives Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. Following the meeting, both sides addressed a joint press conference, confirming that the government had accepted the protesters' principal demands.
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