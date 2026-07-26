/Rahul Gandhi writes to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking response on violence and alleged pellet gun use during the CJP protest

The letter comes a day after Gandhi publicly highlighted the case of 19-year-old Sahil Lochab, a Delhi University student and part-time worker who reportedly suffered severe pellet injuries, including damage to his right eye that doctors fear could cost him his vision. Standing beside the young man at a press interaction, Gandhi lifted his shirt to reveal multiple wounds and accused the government of lying about the use of pellet guns. “My brother was struck by a pellet gun while peacefully protesting with the Tricolour in his hand,” he said, emphasizing that students were only demanding justice after repeated paper leaks, including in the SSC Delhi Constable exam.