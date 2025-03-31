Rahul Gandhi Writes To PM, Demands Cancellation Of Offshore Mining Tenders

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding the cancellation of tenders for offshore mining along the coasts of Kerala, Gujarat, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Gandhi raised concerns over the environmental impact of offshore mining, stating that the decision to allow private players without a proper assessment threatens marine life.

"I write to you to strongly condemn the central government's decision to permit offshore mining along the coast of Kerala, Gujarat, and Andaman & Nicobar," he said in his letter.

He highlighted that coastal communities have been protesting against the tenders, which were issued without evaluating their environmental impact. "Millions of fisherfolk have expressed grave concerns about its impact on their livelihood and way of life," he added.

Gandhi also shared his concerns on his WhatsApp channel, stating, "Offshore mining will impact the livelihoods of millions of fisherfolk and irreversibly damage our diverse marine life. The government must immediately revoke this decision."

The Congress leader pointed out that the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2023, had already faced strong objections. He noted that studies have shown offshore mining could harm marine life, damage coral reefs, and reduce fish populations.

The Ministry of Mines recently invited tenders for 13 offshore mining blocks, sparking widespread protests. Gandhi said these include three blocks near Kollam, a crucial fish breeding area, and three blocks off the coast of Great Nicobar, a biodiversity hotspot.

According to Gandhi, the tenders were issued without consulting stakeholders or assessing long-term socio-economic effects on coastal communities. He cited an ongoing study by the Marine Monitoring Lab at the University of Kerala, which warns that offshore mining could severely impact fish breeding in Kollam.

He also stressed that over 11 lakh people in Kerala rely on fishing, which is their traditional occupation and integral to their way of life.

Great Nicobar is globally recognized for its rich biodiversity and unique wildlife. "Any damage due to offshore mining could potentially do irreparable damage," Gandhi warned.

"At a juncture where erosion of our coastal ecosystems has worsened the impact of natural calamities like cyclones, it is concerning that the government is wilfully greenlighting activities without a scientific assessment," he added.

He urged the government to cancel the tenders and conduct thorough scientific studies to evaluate the environmental and socio-economic effects of offshore mining.

"Most importantly, all stakeholders, especially our fisherfolk, must be consulted before any major decision is taken. Their lives are intertwined with the fate of our oceans. Let us work collectively towards building a sustainable future for all," he wrote in his letter dated March 25, which he shared on Sunday.

(With PTI inputs)