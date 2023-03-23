Rahul Gandhi's Conviction In Defamation Case: Congress To Challenge Surat Court Order; Kharge Calls Opposition Meet As Party Plans Nationwide Protest

Congress leader and party's general secretary-in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh today informed that party president Mallikarjun Kharge held a meeting of 50 MPs at his residence and called for a meeting of opposition parties at 10 am tomorrow. Congress president Kharge convened the meeting of top party leaders to discuss the situation arising out of Rahul Gandhi's conviction by a Surat court. He further informed that the opposition parties will march to Vijay Chowk to protest against the Centre.

"Over 50 MPs met at Mallikarjun Kharge’s house today. At 10 AM tomorrow, he called all opposition parties’ MPs for a meeting. From 11:30 AM to 12:00 PM, opposition parties will walk to Vijay Chowk to protest. We have asked President Droupadi Murmu for her time tomorrow," said Jairam Ramesh.

The Congress leader further said that the party is planning nationwide protests as well. "Tomorrow evening, Congress President & CLP leader will have a meeting for programs to be held in different states. This verdict on Rahul Gandhi is an example of the Modi Government’s dirty politics. We will fight this legally and politically," added Ramesh.

KC Venugopal, Congress general secretary, said that the party has analyzed the situation. "The verdict was so unfortunate as far as Congress Party is concerned. We will do a solidarity march for Congress Party. From day 1 onwards when Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of Adani, the Government of India side has been trying to stop him. They don’t want Rahul Gandhi to speak in Parliament. They are varying all options to stop his voice," said Venugopal.

The Congress general secretary said that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party will continue to speak on the Adani issue. "All opposition parties are getting suppressed. I am happy that parties are showing solidarity with Rahul Gandhi," said Venugopal.

A court at Surat in Gujarat today sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his "why all thieves have Modi surname" remark. The court also granted the former Congress chief bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court.

According to reports, the Congress party is preparing a petition to challenge the order and the same will be filed in the District and Sessions Court.