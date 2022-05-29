हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Demonetisation

‘Only unfortunate success of Demonetisation was…’: Rahul Gandhi's jibe at Centre

Rahul Gandhi on Twitter tagged the screenshot of a media report which cited Reserve Bank of India's annual report to state that there was a 100 per cent increase in fake Rs 500 notes and 50 per cent increase in counterfeit Rs 2,000 currency notes. 

‘Only unfortunate success of Demonetisation was…’: Rahul Gandhi&#039;s jibe at Centre
File Photo

New Delhi: The Opposition on Sunday attacked the Centre over demonetisation with former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi saying the only "unfortunate success" of the 2016 move was the "torpedoing" of India's economy. Gandhi on Twitter tagged the screenshot of a media report which cited Reserve Bank of India's annual report to state that there was a 100 per cent increase in fake Rs 500 notes and 50 per cent increase in counterfeit Rs 2,000 currency notes - both of which were issued after the banning of the old 500 and 1,000 banknotes.

"The only unfortunate success of Demonetisation was the TORPEDOING of India's economy," Gandhi said in the tweet.

TMC leader Derek O'brien also slammed the government over the RBI's findings. "Namaskar Mr PM @narendramodi, DEMONETIZATION? Remember? And how @MamataOfficial swiftly took you on? How you promised the nation Demo would WIPE OUT ALL COUNTERFEIT CURRENCY. Here's the latest RBI report pointing out the huge increase in counterfeit notes," he said in a tweet.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took a dig at the Modi government over the RBI report and said "one of the benefits of demonetisation being realised".

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the demonetisation of old Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 banknotes with a stated purpose to wipe out the black money and stem terrorist funding.

DemonetisationRahul GandhiCongressReserve Bank of India
