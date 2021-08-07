Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account temporarily suspended, working on get it restored: Congress

New Delhi: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's account on Twitter has been temporarily, the party informed on Saturday, saying the due process was being followed to get it restored.

"Shri Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account has been temporarily suspended & due process is being followed for its restoration. Until then, he will stay connected with you all through his other SM platforms & continue to raise his voice for our people & fight for their cause. Jai Hind!" the Congress wrote in a tweet.

This development comes just a day after Twitter removed Gandhi's post of him meeting the family of a nine-year-old Dalit girl who died following an alleged sexual assault.

Twitter claimed that the post had violated its rules.