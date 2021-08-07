हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Congress

Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account temporarily suspended, working on get it restored: Congress

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's account on Twitter has been temporarily, the party informed on Saturday, saying the due process was being followed to get it restored.

Rahul Gandhi&#039;s Twitter account temporarily suspended, working on get it restored: Congress
File photo

New Delhi: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's account on Twitter has been temporarily, the party informed on Saturday, saying the due process was being followed to get it restored.

"Shri Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account has been temporarily suspended & due process is being followed for its restoration. Until then, he will stay connected with you all through his other SM platforms & continue to raise his voice for our people & fight for their cause. Jai Hind!" the Congress wrote in a tweet.

This development comes just a day after Twitter removed Gandhi's post of him meeting the family of a nine-year-old Dalit girl who died following an alleged sexual assault.

Twitter claimed that the post had violated its rules.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CongressRahul Gandhi
Next
Story

Policeman killed in militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam

Must Watch

PT8M2S

Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia wins historic bronze medal