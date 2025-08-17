BJP leader CR Kesavan on Sunday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' in Bihar, terming it a "Samvidhan Badnam Yatra" (Constitution slander yatra).

Kesavan accused Gandhi of attempting to "sabotage" the Constitution through "undemocratic and underhanded scarecrow tactics of fear-mongering."

Kesavan also alleged that while Congress and its ally RJD speak of protecting "one person, one vote", their true agenda is centred on promoting "one family and one dynastic rule".

"Rahul Gandhi's yatra is nothing but 'Samvidhan Badnam Yatra' (Constitution slander yatra). Rahul Gandhi's deliberate and repeated attempts to sabotage Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar ji's constitution with his undemocratic and underhanded scarecrow tactics of fear-mongering will miserably fail. As far as Rahul Gandhi and Congress, and their cohorts are concerned, they talk about protecting one person, one vote, but in reality, for the Congress and RJD, it is all about one family and one dynastic rule,' he said.

He further labelled Gandhi a "chronic, cynical abuser" for allegedly maligning the Constitution, claiming the yatra was driven by the "fear of failure" of Congress and RJD in the state.

"Rahul Gandhi has been a chronic, cynical abuser when it comes to maligning our constitution... The real reason for this yatra is the fear of failure of Congress and the RJD," he added.

Today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will kick off the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' from Sasaram in Bihar, aiming to raise awareness about voter rights and protest against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The 16-day yatra will cover a distance of 1,300 kilometres, with scheduled breaks of one day each on three occasions (August 20, 25 and 31).

Rahul Gandhi will be accompanied by Mahagathbandhan leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav and representatives from Left parties.

The journey will be conducted in a hybrid mode, following the footsteps of Rahul Gandhi's earlier Bharat Jodo Yatras, with the first being on foot and the second in a hybrid format.

The yatra will culminate on September 1 at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna with a large rally attended by key INDIA alliance leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Lalu Prasad Yadav, marking the formal launch of the Bihar assembly election campaign.