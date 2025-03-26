'Rahul Jaise Namoone...': CM Yogi Adityanath Takes A Jibe At Congress Leader, 'Bharat Jodo' Yatra

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attacked Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and called him a 'namoona' (specimen) in a podcast with ANI. He said that Rahul Gandhi is necessary for the rise of the BJP in politics.

"Bharat ki rajneeti mein BJP ke liye Rahul Gandhi jaise kuch namune zaroor rehne chahiye (In India's politics, there should be some 'specimen' like Rahul Gandhi for BJP)," said Yogi Adityanath.

#WATCH | On Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says "...Bharat ki rajneeti mein BJP ke liye Rahul Gandhi jaise kuch namune zaroor rehne chahiye...His 'Bharat Jodo' is a part of 'Bharat Todo Abhiyan'. When he goes to… pic.twitter.com/Gt9bHDUWIs — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2025

Attacking Congress, CM Yogi said, "Ek Bharat ko Shresht Bharat nahi hona chahiye (Shouldn't Bharat be Superior Bharat)? You should ask them, then, what were they doing for six to ten decades? He should have asked his grandfather, grandmother, and father. Why didn't they do it at that time? The whole of India is getting support from Modi ji. Why didn't Congress do this?"

Alleging that Congress wanted to keep Ayodhya's 'controversy' alive, Yogi added, "They always wanted to let the Ayodhya controversy remain a controversy. In Kashi's Sankri Gali, they have been doing politics all their life in the name of Gandhi ji. But in 1916, Gandhi made strong remarks on Kashi's Sankri Gali. Why did they not fulfil the dream of Mahatma Gandhi? His dream was fulfilled by PM Modi."

Furthermore, Adityanath questioned why the grand old party did not abolish the practice of triple-talaq.

"Why did the Congress not abolish the triple-talaq? Why did the Congress not promote the Kumbh with so much pride and divinity? Why did Congress fail to provide a world-class model of infrastructure in the country?" he questioned.

Also Read: 'People Need To Be Explained In...': UP CM Adityanath Clears His Intentions Behind 'Bulldozer Actions'

Talking to ANI, RJD MP Manoj Jha reacted to Yogi's comment on LoP and said, "It is a matter of concern for democracy that such people are sitting in dignified positions."

#WATCH | Delhi | On UP CM Yogi Adityanath calling Rahul Gandhi as 'namuna' (sample), RJD MP Manoj Jha, "...His philosophy is very narrow. He has no concern with the Constitution and its essence...It is a matter of concern for democracy that such people are sitting on dignified… pic.twitter.com/PTdxcbBIMV — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2025

Also Read: 'Freedom Of Expression Is...': Yogi Adityanath Amid Kunal Kamra Joke Row

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari condemned UP CM's remarks and said, "He should avoid using such words for any leader."

#WATCH | Delhi | On UP CM Yogi Adityanath's "namuna" remark on Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari says, "I condemn it. He should avoid using such words for any leader." pic.twitter.com/Vvjm0w1LNl — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2025

In the interview, CM Adityanath also talked about the backlash that his government is facing over the “bulldozer action,” and said that sometimes people need to be explained things in a “language” they understand.

(with ANI inputs)