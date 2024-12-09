Advertisement
PARLIAMENT WINTER SESSION

Rahul, Oppn MPs Mock PM Modi-Adani Over Their 'Relationship' Wearing Masks During Protests At Parliament — WATCH

The opposition bloc's protests against PM Modi and Gautam Adani outside Parliament premises were joined by Rahul Gandhi. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Dec 09, 2024, 12:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rahul, Oppn MPs Mock PM Modi-Adani Over Their 'Relationship' Wearing Masks During Protests At Parliament — WATCH (X/PTI)

Parliament Winter Session: Amid the ongoing winter session of Parliament, leaders of the opposition bloc INDIA continued their protest against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government inside Parliament premises over the Adani issue on Monday.

The protests were joined by senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi. During the protest, Congress leaders Manickam Tagore and Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka were seen wearing face masks of PM Modi and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani.

Rahul Gandhi clicked pictures of Tagore and Ulaka with masks on and also asked them to describe their "relationship." Responding to Congress MP’s question, they mocked PM Modi and Adani, saying, "Hum dono milke sab karenge (We will do everything together). We have had a relationship for years".

On Rahul Gandhi asking them why proceedings of Parliament had stopped because of them, the MPs replied, "He is missing today. Amit Bhai (Union Home Minister Amit Shah) did not come to the House today." The MP who portrayed Adani pointed towards his colleague wearing the Prime Minister’s mask and stated, "Whatever I say, he does it."

Since the start of the Winter Session of Parliament on November 20, the two Houses have witnessed several adjournments over the opposition bloc constantly attacking the Central government for avoiding a discussion on the bribery charges in the US against Adani.

