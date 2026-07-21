/Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi along with other detained Congress leaders, released by Delhi Police

"We have to fix the broken education system... Dharmendra Pradhan has to resign. A discussion should be held in Parliament. And the students should be heard... What is the meaning of Vande Mataram? Respecting our motherland. Our motherland is democracy. Who are these children? They are the ones who have voted us into the Parliament... Why is a bill not being introduced for the overhaul of the education system? Rs 16 lakh crore worth of loans of Adani-Ambani were waived. But only Rs 1.4 lakh crore were spent on the entire country's education..." Priyanka further added.