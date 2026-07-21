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Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi along with other detained Congress leaders, released by Delhi Police

Rahul Gandhi was taken to the Chhatrasal Stadium while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was taken to the  Mandir Marg police station a short while ago. CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi was also seen at the Mandir Marg police station, following the detention of Gandhi siblings.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 10:40 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 10:46 PM IST
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi along with other detained Congress leaders, released by Delhi Police
Image Credit: Photo Credit: ANI

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