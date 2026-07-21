/Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi along with other detained Congress leaders, released by Delhi Police

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, along with party MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other opposition leaders, have been released by the Delhi Police. They were detained after the leaders staged a sit-in dharna in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg.
Rahul Gandhi was taken to the Chhatrasal Stadium while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was taken to the Mandir Marg police station a short while ago. CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi was also seen at the Mandir Marg police station, following the detention of Gandhi siblings.
After being released, Priyanka said, "... If the Leader of the Opposition wishes to speak in Parliament, he is not allowed to do so. If we seek permission to stage a protest, that permission is denied. So we went to a place where they least expected us."
"What is the problem in listening to the children of our country, the future of our nation? They have a genuine demand... As their representatives, it is our responsibility to raise and empower their voices... In a democracy, protesting is a fundamental right... We will raise our voice wherever it is required... Our demand is clear and remains the same from the beginning..." she said.
"We have to fix the broken education system... Dharmendra Pradhan has to resign. A discussion should be held in Parliament. And the students should be heard... What is the meaning of Vande Mataram? Respecting our motherland. Our motherland is democracy. Who are these children? They are the ones who have voted us into the Parliament... Why is a bill not being introduced for the overhaul of the education system? Rs 16 lakh crore worth of loans of Adani-Ambani were waived. But only Rs 1.4 lakh crore were spent on the entire country's education..." Priyanka further added.
Reacting to the detention, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that what happened is absolutely wrong. This should not happen in a democracy.
The Congress staged the protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leaks. During the protest, Rahul Gandhi also demanded the resignations of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
Before getting detained, Rahul Gandhi took to his social media platform X and wrote, "An attack on students is an attack on every Indian family. PM Modi believes he can get away without answers, without consequences. He cannot. Not this time. I ask every patriotic Indian who believes our students deserve justice - join us in a dharna in front of the Prime Minister’s residence. The voice of India’s students will not be ignored."
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav said that they will raise this issue in the House. "The government ought to accept the students' demands... As for the injustice the government has inflicted upon students and the youth- the way they were beaten, their heads were cracked open, and their bones were broken...even the clothes of female students were torn. Is this the kind of conduct one expects from a government in a democracy, that too during a peaceful protest... We will raise this issue in the House," he said.
The protest by the opposition leaders came a day after the Delhi Police used lathis and tear gas to disperse protesters during the CJP's march towards Parliament. The CJP alleged that several demonstrators were injured in the police action, with many left bleeding.
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