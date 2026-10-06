Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among several Opposition leaders detained by Delhi Police on Tuesday after staging a hours-long dharna at Akashvani Bhawan against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Party MPs Pawan Khera, KC Venugopal and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring were also detained. New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma was present at the spot as police moved in to clear the protesters.
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#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi detained by Delhi Police. INDIA bloc MPs were staging a protest at Akashvani Bhavan against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. (Source: Congress) https://t.co/aoTWXiINaw— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2026
Earlier in the day, Delhi Police detained several Youth Congress and NSUI leaders outside Akashvani Bhawan, including Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib.
The Congress leaders had begun their sit-in after several INDIA bloc leaders were stopped while marching towards Nirvachan Sadan, the headquarters of the Election Commission of India (ECI). The protest is part of the Opposition's wider "Save Democracy" campaign over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, who was among those taking part in the dharna, had earlier said the protesters would not leave until their demands were addressed.
"Unmoved. Unfazed. We will not budge until our demands are met. We will not rest until our democracy is saved from the Vote Chors," Venugopal posted on X.
Earlier, Rahul Gandhi stepped up his attack on the Centre and the Election Commission, demanding that the Election Commissioners meet Opposition leaders and respond to their concerns over the ongoing SIR exercise.
Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of "hijacking" the country and undermining the electoral process.
Meanwhile, the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check unit rejected social media claims that the Union Home Ministry had approached Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to end the protest at Akashvani Bhawan.
Some social media pages had claimed that the Ministry had reached out to the Congress leaders in an attempt to resolve the standoff. The posts further claimed that the Congress leaders had told officials they would continue the dharna until they were allowed to meet the Election Commissioners.
Rejecting the claims, PIB Fact Check posted on X: "Do not fall for misleading claims or unverified information. Rely only on verified sources."
The detention came after hours of confrontation between Opposition leaders and the police over their attempt to reach the Election Commission headquarters and meet the poll panel members.
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