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Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained after hours-long protest at Delhi's Akashvani Bhawan

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained by Delhi Police after hours of protest at Akashvani Bhawan over the SIR electoral roll revision.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 08:36 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 08:36 PM IST
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained after hours-long protest at Delhi's Akashvani Bhawan
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained after hours-long protest at Delhi's Akashvani Bhawan
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