/Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained again as police stop Jantar Mantar protest

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was detained on Wednesday after Delhi Police stopped three buses carrying INDIA bloc leaders who were travelling to Jantar Mantar for a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The buses were halted on Ashoka Road, following which Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other leaders got off.
Rahul Gandhi was taken into custody and moved into a police van, while some protesters were seen sitting on top of the vehicle.
#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, along with other INDIA bloc MPs, being taken away from the spot near Jantar Mantar by the Police after detention. (Video: Congress) https://t.co/oOD9x9FHIJ— ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2026
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with several women protesters, lay on the road holding copies of the Constitution. Women police personnel were later seen removing her from the spot.
The development came after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hosted a lunch for Opposition leaders at Sagar Ratna in Janpath. Following the meeting, the leaders decided to proceed to Jantar Mantar to stage a protest.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police have registered an FIR following a complaint alleging that Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with other MPs and their supporters, entered the Akashvani Bhavan premises during Tuesday’s Opposition protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
The Opposition has united in demanding the CEC’s resignation. Several INDIA bloc MPs had protested on Tuesday and marched towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters in Delhi, demanding Kumar’s removal. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal and Pawan Khera were among the leaders who were briefly detained at Akashvani Bhavan after staging a sit-in.
The Opposition’s protests have been centred on alleged irregularities in decisions taken by the poll panel, particularly the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The issue has remained a major point of contention since last year’s Bihar Assembly elections, following which the current nationwide SIR exercise was initiated.
Besides Opposition MPs, student organisations and activists have also held marches calling for the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner.
Rahul Gandhi says every FIR is a ‘medal’
Earlier before setting out for Jantar Mantar, Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the FIR registered over Tuesday's Akashvani Bhavan protest.
"I have 45 FIRs against me. My goal is to have 100. I want 100 FIRs to be filed against me. Every FIR is a medal for me," he said.
Delhi Police registered an FIR against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others after a complaint alleging that they entered the Akashvani Bhavan premises without permission during Tuesday’s protest. Police said a further investigation was underway.
Rahul Gandhi said around 300 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs had sought to meet the Election Commissioners on Tuesday and were prevented from doing so.
"So, our plan today is to go to the designated protest site, Jantar Mantar, and sit there again and tell the country that, for us, Gyanesh Kumar is not the legitimate Election Commissioner of the country," he said.
He repeated his demand for CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and the CEC of damaging the electoral system. Those allegations have been rejected by the Election Commission and the BJP.
On Tuesday, protests began with Opposition MPs trying to march from Parliament towards the Election Commission headquarters. Delhi Police said no prior permission had been sought for that march, and Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was in force in New Delhi. Police detained around 260 protesters during the day, according to police accounts.
Rahul, Priyanka and other Congress leaders later entered the Akashvani Bhavan compound and held a sit-in that continued for nearly nine hours. Police removed them in the evening. They were released later that night. Wednesday’s detention marked another police intervention during the continuing protests.
The protests follow an Indian Express investigation that reported Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi recorded objections on at least 14 occasions over 10 months to steps involving electoral rolls and related procedures. The Election Commission acknowledged the notes and described differing views as part of its internal decision-making process. It said the Commission’s final decisions had been unanimous.
The Commission has also said it is willing to meet political parties if requests are made through the prescribed procedure. It has said no political party had formally sought such a meeting through that process at the time of its latest response.
The Supreme Court has separately issued notices on petitions concerning alleged unilateral decisions within the Election Commission. The court has not ordered Kumar’s suspension or removal.
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