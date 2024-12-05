Rahul, Priyanka Join In As INDIA Bloc Leaders Continue Protest Over Adani Issue, JPC Probe Demand — WATCH

Parliament Winter Session: Leaders of several INDIA bloc parties continued their protest on the Parliament premises on Thursday over the Adani indictment issue and called for a joint parliamentary probe into the matter. Opposition MPs, including LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi protested at the Parliament premises.

#WATCH | Delhi: Opposition MPs, including LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi protest over Adani matter, at the Parliament premises. pic.twitter.com/BuBDGDnT7f December 5, 2024

The Congress and some other opposition have been demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe following the indictment by US prosecutors of Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani and other company officials on bribery and fraud charges.

Opposition MPs, including senior Congress leader and newly elected Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi were seen wearing jackets during the protest outside Parliament. It is pertinent to mention that MPs of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Samajwadi Party (SP) are not participating in this protest.

#WATCH | Delhi: Opposition MPs wear jackets symbolising their protest over the Adani issue and stage a demonstration at the Parliament premises. pic.twitter.com/hJrAYkNzPv December 5, 2024

Rahul Gandhi Jabs PM Modi

Amid the protest over Adani US Indictment issue, Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he can't get billionaire Gautam Adani investigated as Adani's investigation will mean his own investigation. "...Modi ji can't get Adani ji investigated because if he does that, he would be getting himself investigated...Modi aur Adani ek hain. Do nahi hain, ek hain," Gandhi said.