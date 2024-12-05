Advertisement
India
PARLIAMENT WINTER SESSION

Rahul, Priyanka Join In As INDIA Bloc Leaders Continue Protest Over Adani Issue, JPC Probe Demand — WATCH

Opposition MPs, including LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, protested at the Parliament premises over the Adani indictment issue.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Dec 05, 2024, 12:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rahul, Priyanka Join In As INDIA Bloc Leaders Continue Protest Over Adani Issue, JPC Probe Demand — WATCH (Photo:PTI)

Parliament Winter Session: Leaders of several INDIA bloc parties continued their protest on the Parliament premises on Thursday over the Adani indictment issue and called for a joint parliamentary probe into the matter. Opposition MPs, including LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi protested at the Parliament premises.

The Congress and some other opposition have been demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe following the indictment by US prosecutors of Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani and other company officials on bribery and fraud charges.

Opposition MPs, including senior Congress leader and newly elected Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi were seen wearing jackets during the protest outside Parliament. It is pertinent to mention that MPs of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Samajwadi Party (SP) are not participating in this protest.

Rahul Gandhi Jabs PM Modi

Amid the protest over Adani US Indictment issue, Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he can't get billionaire Gautam Adani investigated as Adani's investigation will mean his own investigation. "...Modi ji can't get Adani ji investigated because if he does that, he would be getting himself investigated...Modi aur Adani ek hain. Do nahi hain, ek hain," Gandhi said.

