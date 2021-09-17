Raid raj continues unabated, threats mantra of Modi Govt: Congress on searches on premises of Sonu Sood, Harsh Mander

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday hit out at the Centre after searches were carried out by probe agencies at the premises of activist Harsh Mander and actor Sonu Sood, saying the government only knows threats and intimidation but democracy will triumph.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said even though 'raid raaj' continues under the Narendra Modi government, accountability will continue to be sought.

"Raid Raj continues unabated ! Intimidation is all Government knows! Threats is the mantra of Modi Government! New targets are Harsh Mander and Sonu Sood," he said on Twitter.

"Truth will prevail, dissent will persist, accountability will be sought, questions will be asked, democracy will triumph," he added.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches at the premises of human rights activist and retired IAS officer Harsh Mander in connection with a money-laundering investigation, official sources said.

The Income Tax Department officials had descended on the premises linked to actor Sonu Sood in Mumbai and some other places on Wednesday in connection with an alleged tax evasion probe, official sources had said.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also said fear, deception and intimidation continue under the Modi government.

"One day after the International Day of Democracy, Modi Sarkar continues with its FDI obsession?Fear, Deception, Intimidation, by harassing a renowned activist and intellectual, Harsh Mander. And He gives lectures to others on inclusiveness and democracy," Ramesh said in a tweet.

He cited reports of raids on Sood and Mander.

