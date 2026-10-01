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  • /Pune coaching trip turns tragic: 8 class 11-12 students Drown at Diveagar beach

Pune coaching trip turns tragic: 8 class 11-12 students Drown at Diveagar beach

Eight students from a Pune coaching centre drowned at Diveagar beach in Raigad during a class outing. All eight bodies have been recovered.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 08:34 PM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 08:45 PM IST
Pune coaching trip turns tragic: 8 class 11-12 students Drown at Diveagar beach
Image Credit: ANI. Representative image.

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