/Pune coaching trip turns tragic: 8 class 11-12 students Drown at Diveagar beach

Eight Class XI and XII students from a Pune coaching institute drowned at Diveagar beach in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Thursday after entering the sea during an outing. Police said all eight bodies were recovered by evening. The students were among 48 people from Winners Academy in Alandi, including 42 students and six teachers, who had travelled to the coast.
Police said the group, made up of 25 boys, 17 girls and six teachers, had travelled from Alandi in Pune district to Diveagar. Eight boys entered the water and were swept away after they misjudged the depth and the strength of the current. The beach falls under the Dighi Coastal Police Station.
Search teams, local residents and police joined the rescue operation.
Bhau Maruti Salunkhe, who runs Mahakali Water Sports at Diveagar, and members of his team entered the water after learning that students had been swept away. Assistant Police Inspector Santosh Awati of the Dighi Sagari Borli Panchatan Police Station also reached the beach with his team. The students were taken to the Primary Health Centre at Borli Panchatan for medical and legal procedures.
Police have registered a case and said the circumstances of the drowning are being investigated. The students were identified as Tanmay Dattatray Vahile, Sumit Bharat Ahire, Pranav Ramdas Bansode, Kaivalya Satish Wasankar, Rajveer Yuvraj Vahile, Yash Kiran Wankhede, Soham Tukaram Bhandvalkar and Kaustubh Sandeep Daund.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar spoke to the Raigad collector after the incident and asked the administration to provide assistance to the families.
The deaths came about two weeks after two teenage friends drowned during a reel-making outing in Palghar district. Police said three school friends from Vivek Nagar in Wada had gone out on September 16 during the Ganeshotsav holiday to record videos. Later that afternoon, they travelled to Nadipada near Umrothe village along the Pinjal River.
At about 4 pm, Gitesh Patil entered the flowing water, followed by Manav Rathod, while their friend Amey Jadhav filmed them on a mobile phone. Police said the two boys misjudged the depth and drowned.
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