Who Is Aviva Baig? Meet The National-Level Footballer And Designer Set To Marry Priyanka Vadra’s Son Raihan Vadra

The young son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, 25-year-old Raihan Vadra, is officially engaged to his girlfriend, Aviva Baig. Sources close to the couple have revealed that Raihan finally decided to propose to Aviva yesterday, when they completed seven years together, and a celebratory function will take place tomorrow at Ranthambore, Rajasthan.

According to sources, the wedding will take place in early 2026.

A Connection Built Over Decades

The union joins two families that have long-standing ties. Aviva Baig comes from a family that has been long-time friends of the Vadras. Aviva Baig's parents, Imran Baig, a business magnate from Delhi, and Nandita Baig, an interior designer, have long been friends with the Vadras. Nandita Baig, incidentally, worked with Priyanka Gandhi on designing the interiors.

The journey of Raihan and Aviva started as young students together at the same school in Delhi before each pursuing different careers as artists.

Raihan Vadra: The Man Behind The Camera

Even as he comes from India's preeminent political dynasty, Raihan has developed his own niche as a visual artist and a photographer.

Education: He is an alumnus of The Doon School, just like his grandfather, former Indian President Rajiv Gandhi, and his uncle, Rahul Gandhi. He later attended the SOAS University of London, where he studied politics.

Artistic Vision: Raihan is an artistic specialist in street and wildlife photography. His first solo exhibition was titled 'Dark Perception' that he showcased in 2021. His artistic vision got inspired by an injury he had in his eye in 2017.

Legacy: Raihan has often cited the photographic passion of his grandfather, ex-Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, as an important influence on his own work.

Aviva Baig - The Designer & The Athlete

Aviva Baig is an accomplished professional with varied expertise in design and the media.

Creative Venture:

Graduated from OP Jindal Global University in Media Communication and Journalism.

She is an interior designer, photographer, and producer.

She is also the co-founder of Atelier 11. It is a photography and production house.

Social Impact: With her exhibition series, such as 'You Cannot Miss This' at the India Art Fair, Aviva raises awareness on social causes using the power of visual storytelling.

Athletics: Apart from being an artist, Aviva is a former national-level football player.

Festivals In Rajasthan

After the private event in Delhi, both families will move to Ranthambore for an elaborate engagement function that will be held on the 31st of December. The venue has sentimental significance for the entire family since the Gandhi-Vadras are regular visitors to the Ranthambore National Park.

