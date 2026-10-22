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Raihan Vadra claims over 70 Delhi protest photos censored ahead of solo Bikaner House exhibition

Artist and photographer Raihan Vadra disclosed that Bikaner House officials forced him to remove over 70 photographs documenting recent Delhi youth protests just hours before his solo exhibition, "No Idea is Final," opened on Wednesday.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Oct 22, 2026, 08:46 AM IST|Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 08:46 AM IST
Raihan Vadra claims over 70 Delhi protest photos censored ahead of solo Bikaner House exhibition
Image Credit: Raihan Vadra, whose parents are Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra.

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Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Raihan Vadra claims over 70 Delhi protest photos censored ahead of solo Bikaner House exhibition
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