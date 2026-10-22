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  • /Raihan Vadra’s photo exhibition row: Why were 70 images removed from Bikaner House? | DNA

Raihan Vadra’s photo exhibition row: Why were 70 images removed from Bikaner House? | DNA

He had curated 105 photographs for his solo exhibition at the Centre for Contemporary Art gallery at Bikaner House.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 22, 2026, 11:20 PM IST|Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 11:20 PM IST
Raihan Vadra’s photo exhibition row: Why were 70 images removed from Bikaner House? | DNA
Image Credit: (Zee News Managing Editor Rahul Sinha. (Photo: Screengrab/X/@ZeeNews)

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Raihan Vadra’s photo exhibition row: Why were 70 images removed from Bikaner House? | DNA
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