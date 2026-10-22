/Raihan Vadra’s photo exhibition row: Why were 70 images removed from Bikaner House? | DNA

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s son Raihan Vadra has alleged the removal of more than 70 photographs from his exhibition at Bikaner House in the national capital. The incident has led to a political row over gallery rules and freedom of expression.
In today’s episode of DNA, Zee News Managing Editor Rahul Sinha conducted a detailed analysis into the controversy surrounding Raihan’s photo exhibition titled ‘No Idea Is Final’, examining why photographs of protests and rallies were removed, what the gallery management said about its rules and how Congress and BJP leaders have turned the dispute into a political battle.
Raihan, the 26-year-old son of Priyanka and businessman Robert Vadra, had curated 105 photographs for his solo exhibition at the Centre for Contemporary Art gallery at Bikaner House. The exhibition opened on October 21 and is scheduled to continue until October 25.
He alleged that more than 70 photographs were removed shortly before the exhibition’s scheduled opening. The images included photographs of demonstrations, marches and rallies in Delhi, including recent protests involving Gen Z.
According to him, he had submitted a PDF containing the exhibition details, layout and photographs to Bikaner House officials a week before the opening. He said that he received no response before the photographs were installed at the venue.
He alleged that objections to images showing protests were raised on the evening of October 20. The following day, he was ordered to remove the disputed photographs. More than 70 images were taken down around two hours before the exhibition opened.
Some of the withdrawn photographs were later displayed outside the gallery. Security personnel subsequently took those images down as well.
The controversy revolves around Bikaner House’s guidelines for exhibitions. The gallery’s booking rules prohibit material carrying politically motivated messages, communal themes or nudity. The management said photographs that did not comply with its policy had been removed.
Bikaner House described itself as a public cultural institution dedicated to promoting art and culture and said that exhibitors were required to follow its rules.
Raihan has questioned the decision-making process. He said he had submitted all exhibition material before the opening. He has also claimed that photographs featuring the Indian tricolour were among those removed.
प्रियंका गांधी के बेटे का पहला 'प्रोटेस्ट' DECODE खलीफा ने Father of All Bomb बना लिया! ब्रह्मोस की Next Generation का शुभ मुहूर्त #DNA LIVE Rahul Sinha के साथ #DNAमित्रों #ZeeLive #ZeeNews #DNAWithRahulSinha @RahulSinhaTV https://t.co/t5Qc51ys8x— Zee News (@ZeeNews) October 22, 2026
One photograph still on display shows a person holding the national flag in front of a building marked New Delhi House. Other images allegedly taken out of the gallery show demonstrators near barricades and crowds at protest sites.
Bikaner House is located in Delhi’s Lutyens’ zone. It was historically the residence of the Maharaja of Bikaner and is now under the Rajasthan government. The resident commissioner’s office in New Delhi oversees Bikaner House, while its managing committee and other Rajasthan government departments grant exhibition permissions.
Congress Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi publicly supported her son after the photographs were removed. In a message addressed to him, she wrote, “When a person in power begins to fear another person's expression, they do not realise that they have already lost the power they are trying to protect. Stand up for the truth, and every beautiful thing will come to you. I am proud of you, always.”
Several Congress leaders also criticised the removal of the action and accused the authorities of restricting freedom of expression. The party has questioned the decision, particularly over Raihan’s claim that images featuring the national flag were removed.
The gallery management has defended its action by citing its exhibition policy. The dispute has since become a political issue, with Congress leaders questioning the decision and the venue maintaining that its rules apply to the photographs displayed there.
BJP leaders have questioned whether the controversy is being used to introduce Raihan to public life through a political platform. They argue that the gallery’s restrictions on politically motivated displays should apply to his exhibition.
The BJP has also attacked Leader o Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his foreign visits. At a press briefing, a party spokesperson showed photographs and accused the Congress leader of meeting foreign individuals and agencies to create unrest in India.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah separately criticised the Congress over “negative politics” and questioned the Congress leader’s overseas trips.
The row over Raihan’s photographs coincides with a series of political exchanges in which Congress and BJP leaders have used photographs to target each other. Congress leaders had recently questioned Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri over a photograph, while Rahul had also criticised the government. BJP leaders subsequently responded with Rahul’s photographs.
He studied political science at the SOAS University in London and has pursued photography as a personal interest.
His work includes photographs taken at national parks such as Ranthambore and Jim Corbett. In 2022 and 2024, he held exhibitions inspired by ancient Indian philosophy and the concept of Pramana, which refers to the means of acquiring valid knowledge.
His first solo exhibition at Bikaner House took place in 2021. It drew on his experiences following an eye injury.
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