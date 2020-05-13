हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Railway Board office closed for two days after RPF staff tests coronavirus COVID-19 positive

According to an order issued on Wednesday, the building, which houses the Railway Board, will be shut on May 14 and 15 and intensive sanitisation of all the rooms and common areas will be done. 

Railway Board office closed for two days after RPF staff tests coronavirus COVID-19 positive

The Indian Railway Board office at Rail Bhavan, headquarters of the Indian Railways in Central Delhi, will be shut for the next two days after an RPF staff tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

The employee, working as a clerk in Railway Protection Force (RPF) Director-General Arun Kumar's office on the fourth floor of Rail Bhavan, was in quarantine since May 6, it said.

According to an order issued on Wednesday, the building, which houses the Railway Board, will be shut on May 14 and 15 and intensive sanitisation of all the rooms and common areas will be done. 

CoronavirusCOVID-19india lockdownCoronavirus deathsCoronavirus positive casesCOVID-19 deathsCOVID-19 positive casesIndia CoronavirusIndia COVID-19
