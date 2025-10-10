Railway Cop Grabs Woman’s Phone On Train To Teach Her Lesson, Video Goes Viral

A video of an RPF personnel has gone viral after he demonstrated how quickly phones can be snatched at railway stations. In the clip, officer Ritu Raju Choudhary is seen walking up to a train window and swiftly grabbing a woman’s phone before she could react, leaving her stunned.

Choudhary, who often creates awareness clips on passenger safety, is known for interacting with commuters both on platforms and inside coaches to highlight common theft tactics. This latest video has sparked conversation online, with many praising the practical lesson.

"To teach the female passenger not to be careless, the officer gave her a lesson. The forces are present for security, but you have to be aware and be alert; only then can you avoid any kind of inconvenience," Choudhary captioned the video.

The video has already crossed 3.4 million views and continues to draw reactions online. Hundreds of users have flooded the comments section, praising Choudhary’s unique way of spreading awareness and calling the demonstration a much-needed reality check for passengers.

"It is very important to make the public aware. Proud of you sir," said one user while another added: "Good initiative, sir. Such officers are rarely found."

A third commented: "True. Always avoid using mobile, especially when the train is on the platform."

In a similar incident earlier in August, a passenger in Thane district near Mumbai lost balance and fell off a moving train after a thief grabbed his mobile phone. The man was sitting near the door of a local train when the snatching took place between Shahad and Ambivali stations on the Central Railway route.

Officials say mobile theft has become one of the most common crimes on trains, with many of the accused linked to drug addiction or organised gangs, including those operating across state borders.

Cases Of Mobile Snatching In India

Government Railway Police data shows that over 26,000 mobile phones were reported stolen on trains and railway premises between January 2023 and May 2025. Officials say the rising numbers highlight how phone snatching has turned into a major concern for commuters, with many cases linked to repeat offenders and organised theft rackets.