Miracle On Platform: Kerala Railway Doctor Saves Passenger’s Life, Wins Hearts Nationwide

A quick thinking railway doctor came to the rescue of a passenger suffering from a jaw dislocation, earning widespread praise for his prompt action. The incident took place at Palakkad Junction in Kerala, when a 24-year old travelling on the Kanniyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek Express was unable to close his mouth after yawning.

Railway doctor Dr. Jithin PS treated the passenger’s temporomandibular joint (TMJ) dislocation in under three minutes, allowing him to continue his journey without further discomfort. The procedure, known as manual reduction, involves applying precise pressure to realign the jaw a common remedy for jaw dislocations caused by opening the mouth too wide.

Southern Railways shared a video of the treatment, which quickly went viral, earning admiration for the swift response in the early hours of the morning at 2:30 am. The clip concluded with the relieved passenger shaking hands with the doctor and testing his jaw movement, expressing heartfelt gratitude for the successful intervention.

Quick medical aid at Palakkad Junction



A 24-year-old passenger traveling on Train No. 22503 Kanniyakumari – Dibrugarh Vivek Express suffered a Jaw dislocation and received timely medical assistance from Dr. Jithin P.S., DMO/RH Palakkad. The passenger resumed the journey… pic.twitter.com/UY4zvSxwJH Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) October 18, 2025

Dr. Jithin’s treatment of the passenger’s TMJ dislocation followed established medical procedures, as noted in references like the MSD Manuals.

The video sparked praise and discussion on social media. One user commented, “Kudos to the doctor. Executed effortlessly. Jaw dislocation is common among youth and extremely painful. People often take India’s medical facilities for granted because they’re accessible and affordable. We are truly fortunate to have such healthcare.”

Another suggested, “Every long-distance train should have a physician on board with an assistant. It would help countless passengers in urgent medical situations.”

A third user shared a personal experience, writing, “I suffer from TMJ and it’s excruciating. I had to wait four hours with no doctor available. Two shots of muscle relaxants finally helped. Truly terrible. Kudos to the doctor for timely intervention.”

Users appreciated efforts by the doctor. Comment section was flooded with netizens appreciating and thanking him for fixing his jaw. Some also explained this condition while others dropped disclaimer and caution.