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NewsIndiaRailway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces new IRCTC website on July 15 on students' demands
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Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces new IRCTC website on July 15 on students' demands

Addressing students and faculty members, the Union Minister said that while the current technological wave is being driven by AI, the next major technological wave will be led by Quantum Technology.
 

|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2026, 08:47 PM IST|Source: ANI
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Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces new IRCTC website on July 15 on students' demands(Image: IANS)

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday announced that a new, improved website of IRCTC will be launched by July 15 of this year.

The announcement came as some students complained to the Union Minister about the IRCTC website and the inconveniences they face while booking tickets during an event in Rajasthan.

A student told Ashwini Vaishnaw about an issue with the website's CAPTCHA verification. The Railway Minister immediately called an official and told them that the students are demanding a new website.

"Will we be able to do it in 30 days?" The Railway Minister said that the new IRCTC website would be launched by July 15th.

Ashwini Vaishnaw landed in Jaipur, Rajasthan, today. He announced the establishment of an Advanced Quantum Computing and Quantum Communications Lab at the Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur.

According to the release, the lab will be established under the Electronics and ICT Academic Project of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). It will focus on building indigenous capabilities in Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), Quantum Computing simulation, and Quantum Sensing hardware components.

Addressing students and faculty members, the Union Minister said that while the current technological wave is being driven by AI, the next major technological wave will be led by Quantum Technology.

The Minister stated that the work to be undertaken under this project will be of significant importance for the country. The lab will also undertake research in Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), which is important from a national security perspective, the release stated.

The Union Minister also announced that students of MNIT Jaipur will get access to Lam Research's 'Semiverse' platform. It is a digital twin-based semiconductor fabrication and training ecosystem.

Vaishnaw also virtually inaugurated a 20 KW Akashvani FM Transmitter at Ramgarh in Jaisalmer from the Akashvani Jaipur premises.

With this addition, the number of FM transmitters in Rajasthan has increased to 39. The Ramgarh transmitter will ensure radio coverage within an 80-kilometre radius in the border region, covering nearly 20,000 square kilometres of Jaisalmer district and enabling people to access a variety of information, educational and entertainment programmes, according to the release.

Addressing the gathering, Vaishnaw called for a transformation in the functioning and outlook of Prasar Bharati. He emphasised that in the era of rapid technological advancement, radio broadcasting must adopt a 'Digital First' and 'Hyper-Local' approach to remain relevant and impactful. He directed officials to prepare a roadmap for this transformation and stressed the importance of integrating local artists and artisans into the broadcasting ecosystem. 

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