Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw rides floor cleaning car at New Delhi Railway station - Watch

New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was spotted riding a floor mopping car on the platform at New Delhi railway station on Friday. He himself rode the floor mopping car on platform number one.

Taking passengers by surprise and a tad bit amused, the Minister decided to check the mechanised cleaning process himself. In a video shared by the Railways official handle, the minister is seen driving the cleaning machine to motivate and encourage the housekeeping staff.

Check out the video here:

Indian Railways is celebrating #SwachhtaPakhwara (15 Sept-2 Oct, 2021) To motivate & encourage the housekeeping staff, Hon'ble Minister of Railways @AshwiniVaishnaw visited New Delhi Stn today & drove the Cleaning Machine,used for mechanised cleaning. pic.twitter.com/VOvUWbMaql — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 17, 2021

Vaishnaw reached the New Delhi railway station in the morning. and was seen asking passengers crossing the foot over bridge about the cleanliness of trains and platforms, as per reports.

The minister was launching the ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’, the cleanliness drive of the Indian Railways which is celebrated by Indian Railways every year. This year too it was started by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw from New Delhi station from September 15 to October 2.

Several senior officials were present including the GM of Northern Railway and DRM of Delhi division.