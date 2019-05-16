Railway receives letter threatening to blow up 7 stations in UP, Delhi in 3 days; security tightened

Heavy security was deployed on Wednesday after railway officials received a letter threatening to blow up seven railway stations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in three days. In the letter, railway stations including, old Ghaziabad Railway Station, Meerut, Shamli, and Nizamuddin have been targetted to be blown up within 72 hours.

An email was also received by the Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Upendra Agrawal, threatening to blow up the railway stations. The checking in trains and stations have been intensified and security forces patrolling within the railway trains have been advised to remain alert at all times.

Speaking on the matter, Govt Railway Police (GRP) in-charge Ashok Sisodia confirmed that the railway officials received the letter and the GRP was warned by them. Apart from this, SSP Agrawal said that a case has been registered in Shamli for the threatening email. Teams of ATS Cyber ​​Cell and Surveillance are investigating the source of the email.