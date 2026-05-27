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NewsIndiaRailways approves India’s first indigenous hydrogen train from Jind to Sonipat
INDIA'S FIRST HYDROGEN TRAIN

Railways approves India’s first indigenous hydrogen train from Jind to Sonipat

India joins leading nations such as Germany, Japan, China, and the United States in adopting hydrogen-powered rail technology.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 27, 2026, 03:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Railways approves India’s first indigenous hydrogen train from Jind to Sonipat(File Photo IANS)

In a significant push towards green and sustainable mobility, Indian Railways has approved the deployment of a 10-car Hydrogen Fuel Cell-based trainset on the Jind-Sonipat section of Northern Railway.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the trainset is “all set to start soon” and will operate at a maximum speed of 75 kmph, powered by a 1200 kW hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system.

The initiative aims to promote cleaner and more energy-efficient rail transport. Hydrogen fuel cell technology generates electricity through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, with water vapour as the only emission, making it a zero-emission, environmentally friendly alternative to conventional diesel- or fossil-fuel-based traction systems.

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With this project, India joins leading nations such as Germany, Japan, China, and the United States in adopting hydrogen-powered rail technology.

The Jind-Sonipat section in Haryana has been selected as the pilot route for operations. An indigenous hydrogen storage and refuelling facility has also been established at Jind for the trainset.

The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has granted the required licence for the storage and dispensing of compressed hydrogen gas at the site.

According to the ministry, a hydrogen compression system has been installed for refuelling operations along with technical support and critical spares "to ensure reliable and fail-safe functioning." A standby compressor unit is also being arranged.

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The minister further said that safety sensors, including "hydrogen leak detectors and flame detectors" installed at the hydrogen production, storage, and dispensing facility, will be regularly inspected and cleaned to ensure safe operations.

Indian Railways has also put in place operation and maintenance manuals for the hydrogen trainset and hydrogen plant, approved by RDSO, along with safety provisions, audits, and standard operating procedures for the maintenance facility at Shakurbasti.

The approval includes "24x7 monitoring of the hydrogen refuelling system, deployment of trained and certified personnel for critical operations, and regular inspection and maintenance schedules."

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During the initial phase, trained technical staff will accompany the train "to ensure smooth functioning."

The project reflects Indian Railways' commitment to "innovation, energy efficiency and environmentally sustainable transportation" and supports India's clean energy and net-zero carbon emission goals, the statement added.  

(with ANI inputs)

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