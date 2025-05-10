Railways Deploy THESE Special Trains From Border Areas Amid Border Tensions, Confirms Railway Board

The Indian Railways has commenced special train services from border areas to facilitate the safe movement of civilians amid rising regional tensions. Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of the Information and Publicity Department, Railway Board, confirmed that operations are underway in close coordination with local authorities.

"Trains are being operated in border areas in coordination with the local administration. We have started operating special trains," Kumar stated.

Delhi: Dilip Kumar, Executive Director, Information and Publicity Department, Railway Board says, "Trains are being operated in border areas in coordination with the local administration. We have started operating special trains. Yesterday, we ran six trains from Jammu,…

On Friday, six special trains were operated from Jammu, Udhampur, and Ferozepur. For Saturday, another six trains have been scheduled, including

Amritsar to Chhapra

Chandigarh to Lucknow

Ferozepur to Patna

Udhampur to New Delhi

Jammu to New Delhi

"Our effort is to run as many trains as possible during the day, and we are also operating night services. All operations are being carried out in close coordination with local administrations," Kumar added.

The initiative comes as part of precautionary measures following recent cross-border escalations along India’s western front.

