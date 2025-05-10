Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2899143https://zeenews.india.com/india/railways-deploy-these-special-trains-from-border-areas-amid-border-tensions-confirms-railway-board-2899143.html
NewsIndia
BORDER TENSIONS

Railways Deploy THESE Special Trains From Border Areas Amid Border Tensions, Confirms Railway Board

Indian Railways operates special trains from border areas to ensure safe movement of civilians amid escalating regional tensions.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 10, 2025, 05:03 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Railways Deploy THESE Special Trains From Border Areas Amid Border Tensions, Confirms Railway Board REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

The Indian Railways has commenced special train services from border areas to facilitate the safe movement of civilians amid rising regional tensions. Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of the Information and Publicity Department, Railway Board, confirmed that operations are underway in close coordination with local authorities.

"Trains are being operated in border areas in coordination with the local administration. We have started operating special trains," Kumar stated.

On Friday, six special trains were operated from Jammu, Udhampur, and Ferozepur. For Saturday, another six trains have been scheduled, including

  • Amritsar to Chhapra
  • Chandigarh to Lucknow
  • Ferozepur to Patna
  • Udhampur to New Delhi
  • Jammu to New Delhi

"Our effort is to run as many trains as possible during the day, and we are also operating night services. All operations are being carried out in close coordination with local administrations," Kumar added.

The initiative comes as part of precautionary measures following recent cross-border escalations along India’s western front.
 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK