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NewsIndiaRailways enables Kavach safety on 3,103 km route, plans 9,000 km coverage by 2028
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Railways enables Kavach safety on 3,103 km route, plans 9,000 km coverage by 2028

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the progress of Kavach, focusing on faster deployment and the use of advanced technologies to improve safety and operational efficiency.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 26, 2026, 10:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Railways enables Kavach safety on 3,103 km route, plans 9,000 km coverage by 2028Image: X/Railways

The Ministry of Railways has accelerated the rollout of Kavach, India’s indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system, with installation now completed across 3,103 route kilometres. The government has set an ambitious target to expand the safety system to 9,000 km over the next two years, said the Ministry of Railways in a statement.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the progress of Kavach implementation on Thursday, focusing on faster deployment and the use of advanced technologies to improve safety and operational efficiency.

The Indian Railways said that Kavach system has seen several technological upgrades aimed at enhancing performance and interoperability. The introduction of a Universal Braking Algorithm (UBA) standardises braking curves across different manufacturers, reducing the need for repetitive trials. Improvements in baseline software, AI-driven design automation, and integration with locomotives, interlocking systems, and track machinery have further strengthened the system.

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Indian Railways is also developing a centralised monitoring platform, SURAKSHA, which will function as a unified operations management system, enabling real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance, it said.

On the ground, Kavach work is currently underway on 24,427 route kilometres, including key high-density and high-utilisation corridors. Under Version 4.0 deployment, 1,638 km has already been commissioned on major routes such as Delhi–Mumbai and Delhi–Howrah. Recently, Kavach was operationalised on 190 km of the Prayagraj–Kanpur section of the Delhi–Howrah corridor.

Trackside installations are in progress over 7,100 km, while optical fibre cables have been laid across 8,921 km. The network is supported by 1,183 telecom towers and Kavach data centres at 767 stations. So far, 4,277 locomotives have been equipped with Kavach, with work ongoing on an additional 8,979 locomotives.

Officials said the installation process is complex, but the Railways aims to scale up deployment significantly. After achieving the 9,000 km target in the next phase, the rollout is expected to expand at a pace of up to 10,000 km per year.

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