Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Railways warns passengers: Use earphones or face fine under amended law

Railways warns passengers: Use earphones or face fine under amended law

Railways backs earphone rule with penalties under amended law. The latest push comes from Southern Railway.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 10:49 AM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 10:49 AM IST
Railways warns passengers: Use earphones or face fine under amended law

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Railways warns passengers: Use earphones or face fine under amended law
2
3
4
5