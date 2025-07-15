Rain Alert: IMD, Skymet Issue Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Warning For Rajasthan, MP Today; Delhi-NCR Faces Monsoon Disruptions
East Rajasthan & West Madhya Pradesh are under "heavy to very heavy rainfall" alert today (July 15). Get the full India monsoon forecast from IMD & Skymet, including Delhi-NCR's continued rain and traffic woes.
With continuous monsoon rains pounding parts of India, leading to extensive waterlogging and disruption, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and private weather forecaster Skymet have sounded heavy to very heavy rain predictions in certain areas today, July 15.
East Rajasthan and surrounding West Madhya Pradesh would be getting heavy to very heavy rainfall today, reports Skymet Weather. This heavy rain system is then predicted to slowly move towards the western and central regions of Rajasthan.
Widespread Rainfall Forecast:
Light to moderate rain with scattered heavy rain is likely over:
- Bangladesh
- West Bengal
- Jharkhand
- North Odisha
- North Chhattisgarh
- Northeast Madhya Pradesh
- Konkan & Goa
- Coastal Karnataka
Scattered Rain Expected:
Light to moderate rain can be expected in scattered parts of:
- Bihar
- Uttar Pradesh
- South Chhattisgarh
- South Odisha
- Kerala
- Lakshadweep
- Andaman & Nicobar Islands
- Eastern Gujarat
- Light isolated rain is also likely over:
- Jammu & Kashmir
- Gilgit-Baltistan
- Muzaffarabad
- Ladakh
- Saurashtra & Kutch
- Central Maharashtra
- Coastal Andhra Pradesh
- Interior Karnataka
- Tamil Nadu
Delhi-NCR Weather Update
National Capital Region (NCR) is still witnessing scattered rain and overcast skies. Following heavy rain on Monday, Delhi-NCR is likely to witness the same weather today, Tuesday. The IMD has put out a 'rain with thunderstorm' warning for Delhi today. Weather in the capital is likely to be around a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius and minimum of 25 degrees Celsius.
Governments in various states, such as Rajasthan, are struggling with flood-like conditions, and people are requested to take precautions and remain informed about local weather alerts.
