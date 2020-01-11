हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Himachal Pradesh

Rain alert in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand for Jan 13: IMD

Isolated thunderstorm along with hail and lightning is also likely over the Western Himalayan region, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on January 13, said IMD.

Rain alert in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand for Jan 13: IMD
New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to receive heavy rainfall on January 13 due to the prevalence of Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over Iran and neighborhood, predicts India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday.

Not only that, due to the changing weather phenomenon, precipitation is likely to occur over West Rajasthan and its neighbourhood. Light to moderate scattered rains is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on January 13. 

Isolated thunderstorm along with hail and lightning is also likely over the Western Himalayan region, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on the same day.

"A fresh Western Disturbance in quick succession is likely to affect Western Himalayan and plains of northwest India from 15th to 17th with a peak intensity of precipitation on January 16, 2020," the IMD states in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

