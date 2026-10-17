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Kolkata’s Chorbagan Pandal stampede: Heavy rain, crowds leave several feared dead

The pandal was evacuated after the incident, and injured visitors were taken to Kolkata Medical College and Hospital. Senior police and fire brigade officials reached the site while authorities assessed the situation.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 10:10 PM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 10:31 PM IST
Kolkata’s Chorbagan Pandal stampede: Heavy rain, crowds leave several feared dead
Image Credit: (Photo: The New Indian Express)

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Kolkata’s Chorbagan Pandal stampede: Heavy rain, crowds leave several feared dead
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