/Kolkata’s Chorbagan Pandal stampede: Heavy rain, crowds leave several feared dead

Kolkata: Heavy rain and a surge of visitors triggered a stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata on Saturday evening. At least 17 people are feared dead, and several others have been injured. The injured were taken to Kolkata Medical College and Hospital for treatment, while the pandal was evacuated and access to the site was closed.
The incident occurred on Saptami, one of the main days of Durga Puja, when large numbers of people visit pandals across Kolkata. Initial reports suggested that heavy rain coincided with a surge of visitors trying to enter and exit the Chorbagan pandal.
The Times of India reported that at least 25 people were injured in the incident. The exact number of injured and the severity of their injuries had not been confirmed at the time. The Indian Express reported that there were no confirmed fatalities at the time of its initial report.
The crowd situation deteriorated as visitors struggled to move through the congested area. The rush at the entrance and exit created a stampede-like situation, according to reports. Heavy rain made it difficult for people to move safely through the venue.
The pandal was evacuated after the incident. Senior Kolkata Police officers and fire brigade personnel reached the site to assist with the response and manage the situation. The immediate priority was to move the injured to hospital and clear the crowded area.
Reports from Bengali media also suggested that part of the pandal structure may have collapsed during the incident. However, the precise sequence of events and the cause of the accident have not so far been established. The organisers said that they were trying to determine what had happened and were prioritising treatment for those injured.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Health Minister Dr Sharadwat Mukherjee reached Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, where the injured visitors are being treated, according to 24 Ghanta.
Hospital authorities are attending to those brought in after the incident. The condition of individual patients and the total number requiring medical attention are not immediately available.
The incident took place during the busiest part of the Durga Puja festivities, when popular pandals across Kolkata attract large crowds well into the evening. Saptami sees thousands of people move between neighbourhoods to visit decorated pandals, placing pressure on roads, narrow lanes and entry points.
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