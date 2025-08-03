Rain Batters Delhi, Triggers Waterlogging In Multiple Areas

Several parts of Delhi experienced heavy rainfall on Sunday, providing a welcome respite from the prevailing humidity, but also resulting in significant waterlogging across the city.

Areas such as Vijay Chowk, Connaught Place, Minto Bridge, Sarojini Nagar, AIIMS, and Panchkuian Marg experienced intense downpours. Showers were also recorded in areas like Janpath and Lajpat Nagar.

Heavy waterlogging was witnessed in the Deoli assembly constituency, causing a lot of inconvenience to commuters. The overnight rains caused widespread disruptions, especially in busy areas like Connaught Place, where roads were inundated due to heavy rains.

The incessant rain has significantly impacted daily life, with waterlogged roads and slowed traffic, making it difficult for residents to commute.

(With ANI Inputs)