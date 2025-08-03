Advertisement
DELHI RAIN

Rain Batters Delhi, Triggers Waterlogging In Multiple Areas

Several parts of Delhi were hit by heavy rainfall on Sunday, offering a welcome break from the prevailing humidity but also resulting in significant waterlogging across the city.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2025, 06:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Rain Batters Delhi, Triggers Waterlogging In Multiple Areas Commuters wade through a waterlogged road amid heavy rain, in New Delhi on July 29. (Photo: ANI)

Several parts of Delhi experienced heavy rainfall on Sunday, providing a welcome respite from the prevailing humidity, but also resulting in significant waterlogging across the city.

Areas such as Vijay Chowk, Connaught Place, Minto Bridge, Sarojini Nagar, AIIMS, and Panchkuian Marg experienced intense downpours. Showers were also recorded in areas like Janpath and Lajpat Nagar.

Heavy waterlogging was witnessed in the Deoli assembly constituency, causing a lot of inconvenience to commuters. The overnight rains caused widespread disruptions, especially in busy areas like Connaught Place, where roads were inundated due to heavy rains.

The incessant rain has significantly impacted daily life, with waterlogged roads and slowed traffic, making it difficult for residents to commute.

(With ANI Inputs)

