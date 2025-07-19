IMD Weather Update: Every year, monsoon exposes the faults in the infrastructural planning of major cities in India. This year is no different, as life in many major parts of the country has come to a standstill, bringing even the most revered places to their knees.

Heavy rains in Telangana’s Hyderabad threw daily life out of gear and left roads inundated in many areas, disrupting traffic.

As several parts of Hyderabad and the suburbs received heavy rains on Friday, the Maredpally area recorded maximum rainfall of 11.28 cm. Balanagar, Bandlaguda, and Musheerabad recorded rainfall of 11 cm each. According to IANS, following a heavy downpour, Hussain Sagar Lake in the heart of the city received massive inflows. Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials to stay alert and be prepared for heavy rainfall.

Rescue On In Hyderabad

Personnel of the Disaster Response Force (DRF) and the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) deployed boats to rescue people in flooded areas as heavy rains lashed Hyderabad on Friday.

DRF, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency, rescued individuals trapped in the Paigah colony in the Rasoolpura area in Secunderabad. Around 40 workers trapped in a flooded car showroom in Begumpet were also rescued by HYDRAA personnel.

Telangana: Heavy Rainfall Warning

As the city witnessed a downpour, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for 10 Telangana districts, including Hyderabad, for Saturday.

Heavy rainfall is ‘very likely’ to occur in Hyderabad, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, and Nagarkurnool districts.

IndiGo Travel Advisory For Hyderabad

IndiGo has issued a travel advisory as the city is affected by heavy rainfall.



“It is pouring steadily across Hyderabad, and several key routes are already being affected. This could mean longer, slower journeys to the airport,” the airline wrote in a post on X.

“If you are travelling today, please check your flight status before you leave and allow for extra travel time. We also recommend using a maps app to find clearer routes,” it added.

Hyderabad Traffic Jam

The rainfall led to a traffic gridlock on the busy Miyapur-Kondapur road as vehicles were moving slowly on the HITEC City-Housing Board stretch. A massive traffic jam was seen on the Biodiversity Park-IKEA road in the information technology corridor, IANS reported on Friday.

Roads turned into a cesspool in central parts of Hyderabad like Nampally, Abids, Koti, Chanderghat, Basheerbagh, Hyderguda, Lakdi Ka Pul, Khairatabad, Ameerpet, Panjagutta, Begumpet, Banjara Hills, and Jubilee Hills. The traffic jam affected the people returning from their offices and students who were heading home after school hours. Small vendors on the roads were also affected due to the heavy rains.

Kerala On Red Alert

A ‘red alert’ was issued for Kerala’s Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts.

There is an orange alert in Palakkad, Idukku, Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts. There is a yellow alert in Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha districts.

Rainwater In Ajmer Hospital

Following an incessant heavy rainfall that led to waterlogging in several parts of Rajasthan's Ajmer city on Friday, rainwater entered the government-run Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital.

On the other hand, as per ANI, the Ana Sagar lake in Ajmer overflowed on Saturday morning, following continuous rain, which caused waterlogging. Due to this, the road connecting Bajrang Garh to the market has been closed as the locals used sandbags in an attempt to stop the flow of water.

