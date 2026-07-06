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  • /Rain fury: Landslides shut Mumbai-Pune highway and expressway; traffic suspended, trains cancelled, diverted

Rain fury: Landslides shut Mumbai-Pune highway and expressway; traffic suspended, trains cancelled, diverted

Heavy rainfall-triggered landslides disrupted rail and road connectivity between Mumbai and Pune, leading to train cancellations, highway closures, and suspension of Mumbai dabbawala services.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 09:49 AM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 09:49 AM IST
Rain fury: Landslides shut Mumbai-Pune highway and expressway; traffic suspended, trains cancelled, diverted
Image Credit: ANI

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