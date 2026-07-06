/Rain fury: Landslides shut Mumbai-Pune highway and expressway; traffic suspended, trains cancelled, diverted

Heavy rainfall triggered landslides in the Mumbai-Pune ghat section on Monday, severely disrupting rail and road connectivity between the two cities.
Several train services were cancelled or diverted after boulders fell onto the railway tracks, while traffic on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the old Mumbai-Pune Highway was suspended until further notice following a major landslide.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the situation and said restoration is ongoing despite heavy rainfall. "Reviewed the situation arising out of heavy landslides and boulders falling onto the railway tracks in the Mumbai-Pune ghat section. The team is fully geared up for restoration. Heavy rainfall is expected today also. Have asked both Western and Central Railway officers to work as one team to ensure early restoration of all train services," the minister said.
According to Central Railway, incessant heavy rainfall in the South East Ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala caused a landslide between Thakurvadi (TKW) and Monkey Hill Loop Cabin (MHLC) on the Up Main Line of the Mumbai Division. As a result, several train services were cancelled or diverted.
The cancelled trains include the CSMT-Pune Indrayani Express, Pune-Solapur Intercity Express, Solapur-Pune Intercity Express, Pune-CSMT Indrayani Express, CSMT-Pune Intercity Express, Pune-CSMT Intercity Express, CSMT-Pune Deccan Express, Pune-CSMT Deccan Express, Pune-CSMT Deccan Queen, CSMT-Pune Deccan Queen, Pune-CSMT Pragati Express, CSMT-Pune Pragati Express, Pune-CSMT Sinhagad Express, CSMT-Pune Sinhagad Express, CSMT-Dhule Express and Dhule-CSMT Express, news agency ANI reported.
Along with these trains, several long-distance trains have also been diverted through alternate routes, including the Ahmedabad-Kolhapur Express, Indore-Daund Express, Ahmedabad-Pune Duronto Express, Bidar-CSMT Express, Hazur Sahib Nanded-Panvel Express, Charlapalli-Indore Humsafar Express, LTT-SMVT Bengaluru Express, Daund-Gwalior Superfast Express and Chennai Egmore-CSMT Mail.
Central Railway said local train services continue to run on all four corridors. Main Line services are operating six to eight minutes behind schedule, while Harbour Line trains are delayed by around four minutes. Services on the Transharbour and Uran-Belapur lines are running on time.
Road traffic was also severely affected after a major landslide occurred on the Missing Link section of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near the Khandala exit, with the Mumbai-bound lane completely closed.
According to preliminary information, no casualties have been reported. Efforts are underway to clear the debris and reopen the route.
The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) said, "There is a landslide occurred near the tunnel 2 exit of the Pune to Mumbai lane of the Pune to Mumbai Connecting Link Road, amidst extremely heavy ongoing rainfall. For safety reasons, the traffic has been diverted since 4 AM. We are constantly monitoring the situation in close coordination with the Highway Traffic Police."
The District Information Office has issued a public appeal urging people to avoid travel between Pune and Mumbai.
"Due to a landslide and continuous heavy rainfall, traffic movement on both the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and the old Mumbai-Pune Highway has been severely affected. Traffic in both directions (Pune-Mumbai and Mumbai-Pune) has been stopped until further notice. Citizens are requested not to undertake any journey between Pune and Mumbai until further directions are issued. Those planning to travel are advised to postpone their journey and follow traffic advisories and updates issued by the Government agencies. We request your cooperation in the interest of public safety," The District Information Office said in its statement.
Meanwhile, Mumbai’s iconic dabbawalas have suspended operations for the day due to heavy rainfall and major disruptions to train services. The Mumbai Dabbawalas Association issued a notice stating that both food delivery and return pickup services would remain closed, as train operations on the Western Railway have been severely affected, making deliveries nearly impossible.
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