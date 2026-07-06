/Rain fury: Landslides shut Mumbai-Pune highway and expressway; traffic suspended, trains cancelled, diverted

"Due to a landslide and continuous heavy rainfall, traffic movement on both the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and the old Mumbai-Pune Highway has been severely affected. Traffic in both directions (Pune-Mumbai and Mumbai-Pune) has been stopped until further notice. Citizens are requested not to undertake any journey between Pune and Mumbai until further directions are issued. Those planning to travel are advised to postpone their journey and follow traffic advisories and updates issued by the Government agencies. We request your cooperation in the interest of public safety," The District Information Office said in its statement.