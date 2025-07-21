Rain Lash Mumbai; Uttarakhand On Alert, Showers Likely In Delhi – Check Latest Weather Update

Weather Update: Heavy rainfall continued to impact various parts of the country, causing waterlogging and disrupting daily life. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for several districts in Uttarakhand, while Mumbai in Maharashtra also experienced rainfall on Monday.

In Delhi, according to reports, a generally cloudy sky with rain is predicted, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

Uttarakhand 'Orange Alert'

The centre of IMD in Dehradun issued an 'orange alert' for heavy rains in some places of Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand for July 21.

Meanwhile, an order has been issued for all schools from Classes 1 to 12 to remain closed on Monday in view of the 'orange' alert.

Mumbai Rainfall | Visuals

Rain lashed parts of Mumbai on Monday.

Maharashtra: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai. Visuals from Marine Drive.

Himachal Pradesh Rains

According to ANI, in Himachal Pradesh, in the aftermath of persistent monsoon rains, public life in the state remains severely affected, with 142 roads blocked, 40 water supply schemes disrupted, and 26 power distribution transformers (DTRs) out of service as per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC)'s evening report on July 20.

The situation remains critical in the districts of Mandi (91 roads) and Kullu (33 roads), where landslides and flash floods have caused the bulk of road closures. Power supply has also been heavily impacted in areas such as Gohar and Bhabanagar, with a total of 26 DTRs disrupted, primarily due to heavy rainfall.

Kerala Weather

The weather agency issued an 'orange alert' for nine districts in Kerala on Sunday, warning of very heavy rainfall. The districts under orange alert included Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. Meanwhile, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Kottayam districts are under a yellow alert.

As per IANS, the IMD forecasted that monsoon activity is likely to intensify across India over the coming days due to a low-pressure area expected to form over the Bay of Bengal by July 24.

As a result, Kerala is expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall over the next five days, particularly in isolated areas till July 21.

According to the IMD classification, an orange alert signifies the possibility of very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm within 24 hours. A yellow alert indicates the likelihood of heavy rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm during the same time frame.

Authorities have advised residents in the alerted districts to remain vigilant and avoid venturing into water bodies or flood-prone areas.

Fishermen have also been warned against venturing into the sea due to the possibility of rough conditions.

(with agencies' inputs)