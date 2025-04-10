Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR After Dust Storm Amid Rising Temperature, Brings Relief From Blazing Heat
After days of warm weather in Delhi and the neighbouring areas, the region receives mild rains and dusty winds.
Delhi-NCR Weather: The national capital received a sigh of relief from scorching heat as Delhi and the NCR region experienced rains and dusty winds on Thursday evening. This comes after the first heatwave of the season in Delhi was recorded on Monday with the maximum temperature touching 40.2 degrees Celsius.
