Rain lashes Delhi-NCR, IMD issues yellow alert for April 7, 8

Rain lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning, offering relief from the rising temperature, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert forecasting gusty winds, cloudy skies, rainfall, and isolated thunderstorms for April 7 and 8.

The IMD has further indicated the probability of one or two brief spells of rain or thunderstorms during this period. Skies are likely to remain partly cloudy on April 9, before clearing up on April 10 and 11. Following this, temperatures are expected to rise gradually, with daytime highs reaching around 33–34°C.

This expected shift in weather is being linked to an active western disturbance, which is likely to bring stronger winds and a perceptible dip in temperatures across the NCR and adjoining regions. Minimum temperatures may fall by around 2–3°C, resulting in slightly cooler conditions, particularly during the early mornings and late evenings.

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Earlier, on Monday, the weather condition remained normal. In morning, the minimum temperature was recorded at 21°C, while the maximum climbed to 33°C. The IMD has forecast that on April 7, the minimum temperature will hover around 20°C, with the maximum expected to be near 31°C. By April 8, temperatures are likely to dip further, with the minimum dropping to about 18°C, while the maximum is set to remain close to 31°C.

Meanwhile, the Delhi's air quality on Tuesday stayed in the "moderate" category, with an AQI of 134. As per the forecasts, the air quality is likely to remain in the "moderate" category until April 9.

Across Delhi, air quality mostly stayed within the moderate category earlier on Monday. AQI readings were recorded at 212 in Anand Vihar, 118 in Ashok Vihar, 143 in Bawana, 110 in Chandni Chowk, and 134 in RK Puram/CRRI Mathura Road. In Ghaziabad, AQI levels stood at 149 in Indirapuram, 167 in Sanjay Nagar, and 158 in Vasundhara.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI ranging from 0 to 50 is classified as ‘good’, 51 to 100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 as ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 as ‘poor’, 301 to 400 as ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 as ‘severe’.