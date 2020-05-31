Rain lashes Delhi, surrounding areas, brings respite after severe heatwave

New Delhi: People were relieved from the rising temperature after the national capital and neighbouring areas witnessed a downpour on Sunday (May 31, 2020). The shower brought the much-needed respite to the residents of Delhi-NCR with the temperature dipping to several notches.

According to the IMD at 5 PM today, the thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and wind speed of 20 to 50 kmph would occur over Delhi/NCR and other adjoining areas like Narnaul, Alwar, Rewari, Panipat, Mathura and Aligarh in the next two hours.

The IMD also said that such weather conditions will sustain over the Delhi-NCR region till June 1.

The temperature in New Delhi at the time of filing this report was at 33.6 degrees Celsius, while Palam recorded 33.2 degrees Celsius.

The relief comes to Delhiites after the national capital was sweltering under a scorching heat wave from the past few days.

Earlier on Tuesday (May 26) in Delhi, the mercury soared to 47.6 degrees Celsius in the Palam area and most places recorded their maximum temperatures six notches above normal.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 46 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

For the coming week, IMD forecast has also predicted that from night of June 3, a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) will effect Northwest India and South westerly winds (through Rajasthan) in association with formation of a low-pressure system in Arabian sea and its movement towards Gujarat coast will bring moisture to Delhi NCR and Northwest India in lower levels.