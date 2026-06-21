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Rain lashes parts of Mumbai after delayed monsoon; easing heat and water woes

Light to moderate rainfall across parts of Mumbai on Sunday brought relief from sweltering heat and humidity, while offering hope amid a worsening water crisis caused by the delayed southwest monsoon.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 03:17 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 03:17 PM IST
Rain lashes parts of Mumbai after delayed monsoon; easing heat and water woes
Image Credit: ANI

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