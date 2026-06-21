/Rain lashes parts of Mumbai after delayed monsoon; easing heat and water woes

Light to moderate rainfall lashed parts of Mumbai on Sunday morning, providing much-needed relief from the intense heat and humidity. The light showers arrived after a delayed onset of the southwest monsoon, at a time when the Maharashtra capital is grappling with a severe water shortage.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance further across parts of Maharashtra.
Rain lashes Mumbai, bringing much-needed relief
The monsoon made its entry into South Konkan earlier this month; however, its progress has slowed due to unfavourable weather conditions.
According to data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Ramabai Municipal School in Ghatkopar recorded the highest rainfall of 24 mm between 6 am and 7 am. Chembur Fire Station received 20 mm, followed by Mankhurd Fire Station at 16 mm.
Between 7 am and 8 am, Worli Seaface Municipal School and Savitribai Phule Municipal School recorded the highest rainfall in the city, with 25 mm each.
The G-South ward office in Lower Parel received 21 mm, while Worli Fire Station recorded 17 mm.
Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for several districts in Maharashtra, including Chandrapur, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Bhandara, Gondia, and Gadchiroli.
Notably, a few districts of Maharashtra are under yellow alert by the IMD, including Chandrapur, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli, the agency’s Nowcast warning showed.
Mumbai’s water crisis
The city is grappling with a severe water shortage triggered by the delayed southwest monsoon and steadily declining water levels in its seven major reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai.
These lakes are the primary source of water for the city and are normally replenished during the monsoon season. However, the late arrival of the rains and below-normal inflows have caused water reserves to fall significantly even before the peak monsoon period.
In response to the crisis, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced fresh restrictions, imposing a 20% cut in water supply to industrial, commercial, and sports facilities.
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