Rain, Thunderstorms, Dust Storms Likely In Delhi Today; Check Full Forecast

Delhi Weather Forecast: A cloudy sky with very light rain accompanied by thunder, and dust storms are expected in Delhi on Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather agency forecasted that the national capital will see 'partly cloudy' sky and could be 'generally cloudy' towards the evening, PTI reported.

In the evening, the very light drizzle will be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and dust storms, along with winds at the speed of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour (kmph), gusting up to 60 kmph.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Saturday in Delhi are expected to be around 38 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Rains In Delhi On Friday

Delhi recorded a sunny day on Friday with the maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius, 4.2 degrees above normal. The IMD had predicted rain and thunderstorms for the evening.

As per the MeT office, the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius on Friday in the national capital.

In the evening, parts of Delhi witnessed rain and gusty winds, bringing a respite from the heat.

#WATCH | Parts of Delhi receive rain, bringing respite from the scorching heat



(Visuals from Janpath Road) pic.twitter.com/PYaZgd4UFn — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2025

PTI quoted the weather department as saying, "A fresh cloud cluster has entered Delhi, causing very light to light rainfall and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph. It is likely to move across the city with similar intensity."

The showers also led to a drop in temperature, as it fell from 36 degrees Celsius to 27 degrees Celsius in Pusa and Pitampura. Whereas, Mayur Vihar recorded a drop from 37 degrees Celsius to 27 degrees Celsius.

(with agencies' inputs)