Rainfall

Rainfall alert: Several districts of Uttar Pradesh likely to witness spell of showers today

There is also a possibility of a dust storm in some districts of Uttar Pradesh in the next three days. 

Rainfall alert: Several districts of Uttar Pradesh likely to witness spell of showers today
File Photo (IANS)

New Delhi: Several districts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness a spell of showers today (June 2, 2021), as per the prediction by the weather department. 

The met department has predicted rains and thunderstorms over Gorakhpur, Deoria, Ballia, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Ghazipur, Bahraich, Shravasti, Gonda, Balrampur, Basti, Siddharthnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Mau and adjoining areas.

Rainfall alert in Uttar Pradesh

There is also a possibility of a dust storm in some districts of the state for the next three days, the weather department said. 

Earlier on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had announced that it expects Southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall over the country as a whole is most likely to be normal (96 to 104 % of LPA) this year. 

"Monsoon (June to September) rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be 101% of the LPA," the IMD stated.

