Rainfall lashes in parts of Delhi-NCR

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Sunday predicted that the region would experience gusty winds and lightning till April 27.

New Delhi: Several parts of Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) received light rain showers on Sunday (April 26, 2020) morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Sunday predicted that the region would experience gusty winds and lightning till April 27.

Light rain due to moisture influx from the Arabian sea and low-level easterly winds remain likely in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana till Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. 

Other than Delhi, rainfall and thundershowers were also observed in states like Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chattisgarh and isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. 

Heavy rainfall was observed at isolated places over the coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam region, said IMD on Sunday.

