Rainfall lashes in parts of Delhi-NCR, temperature likely to fall

Parts of the Delhi- NCR received light rain on Sunday morning, in line with the forecast made by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The regional meteorological centre reported on Sunday morning, “Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would occur over and nearby most part of Delhi, Rohtak, Jajjar, Sohana, Manesar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballbhgarh, Palwal, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Modinagar, Hapur and Meerut during next two hours.”

The MeT department had said on Saturday that several parts of north India, including Delhi-NCR, will receive light to moderate rainfall from May 3-6, while some areas may see hailstorm owing to a western disturbance.

A western disturbance is a cyclonic storm that originates in the Mediterranean and travels all the way traversing central Asia. When it comes in contact with the Himalayas, it brings rains to the plains and snow and rain to the hills. It is usually a winter season phenomenon.

During the four days, the temperature is also expected to come down. In Delhi, where the mercury is slowly soaring, the temperature is likely to be around 35 degrees Celsius during this time.