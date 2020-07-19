Rainfall lashes parts of Delhi, temperature dips

New Delhi: Rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunderstorm hit parts of Delhi on Sunday morning taking the temperature to 29 degrees celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said thunderstorm with rain occurred in many places of Delhi and over and adjoining areas of Adampur, Hissar, Hansi, Jind, Gohana, Gannaur, Barut, Rohtak, Sonipat, Bagpat, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

Earlier, the weather department in its forecast said, ''The rain/thundershowers with lightning over Delhi-NCR region is likely to continue during next 2-3 hours due to clouds approaching from West/Northwest sector over Delhi. The Delhi radar image shows the cloud movement from west/northwest sector towards Delhi.''

The rain/thundershowers with lightening over Delhi-NCR region is likely to continue during next 2-3 hours due to clouds approaching from West/Northwest sector over Delhi. The Delhi radar image shows the cloud movement from west/northwest sector towards Delhi. pic.twitter.com/iWeqJADmTa — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) July 19, 2020

As per the IMD`s local weather report and forecast for New Delhi-Safdarjung, the maximum temperature on July 18 was recorded at 36.4 degrees Celsius and maximum temp at 29.3 degrees Celsius