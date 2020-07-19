हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Rainfall

Rainfall lashes parts of Delhi, temperature dips

Rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunderstorm hit parts of Delhi on Sunday morning taking the temperature to 29 degrees celsius. 

Rainfall lashes parts of Delhi, temperature dips

New Delhi: Rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunderstorm hit parts of Delhi on Sunday morning taking the temperature to 29 degrees celsius. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said thunderstorm with rain occurred in many places of Delhi and over and adjoining areas of Adampur, Hissar, Hansi, Jind, Gohana, Gannaur, Barut, Rohtak, Sonipat, Bagpat, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

Earlier, the weather department in its forecast said, ''The rain/thundershowers with lightning over Delhi-NCR region is likely to continue during next 2-3 hours due to clouds approaching from West/Northwest sector over Delhi. The Delhi radar image shows the cloud movement from west/northwest sector towards Delhi.''

As per the IMD`s local weather report and forecast for New Delhi-Safdarjung, the maximum temperature on July 18 was recorded at 36.4 degrees Celsius and maximum temp at 29.3 degrees Celsius

 

