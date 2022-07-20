New Delhi: Heavy rain lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR on Wednesday afternoon, bringing relief to residents who have been experiencing muggy, humid days. Earlier in the day, the weather department had issued a yellow alert, warning of moderate to heavy rain in Delhi. Generally cloudy sky, moderate rain or thundershowers are predicted in the city over the next three days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said there has been thundershower with moderate to heavy intensity rain with very heavy intensity rain over isolated places and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh).

IMD also listed out the impact expected due to rain over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas:

Action Suggested:



Check for traffic congestion on your route before leaving for your destination.



Follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard.



Avoid going to areas that face the water logging problems often.



Avoid staying in vulnerable structure. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 20, 2022

- Water logging in low-lying areas.

- Occasional reduction in visibility.

- Disruption of traffic on roads leading to increased travel time.

- Minor damage to kutcha roads.

The Met department suggested that people should check traffic advisories and the waterlogging situations in the city before heading out.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius. IMD has predicted "enhanced rainfall activity" over northwest India for two-three days. The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, has recorded 189.6 mm of rainfall against a normal of 201 mm since the start of the monsoon season on June 1.

After a relatively dry June, the capital has logged 165.1 mm of precipitation against a normal of 126.9 in July so far. But most of the rains in July came on the first day (117.2 mm). The Safdarjung Observatory recorded 30 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am on Saturday and 8:30 am on Sunday. However, other weather stations have recorded light to moderate rainfall on several occasions this month.

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings: green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

(With PTI inputs)