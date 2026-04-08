Rains lash Kashmir plains, fresh snowfall in hills; highway shut after landslide

Erratic weather conditions continued to grip Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, with widespread rainfall across the plains and fresh snowfall in higher reaches. The adverse conditions triggered a major landslide, forcing the closure of all key road links connecting the Valley with the rest of the country.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Srinagar, most areas witnessed generally cloudy skies accompanied by intermittent light to moderate rain. Higher elevations received snowfall, while isolated places reported thunder, hailstorms, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 km/h.

The situation worsened after a major landslide hit the Shalgadi area in Banihal, blocking the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of India. Officials said debris has blocked the highway, leaving both light and heavy vehicles stranded.

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Clearance operations are underway, but persistent rainfall is slowing progress. Authorities have advised commuters to avoid travel on the highway until it is fully restored.

Weather conditions are expected to remain unstable until April 10, with scattered light rain and thundershowers likely, particularly during afternoon and evening hours. A slight improvement is forecast between April 11 and 12, with partly cloudy skies and isolated light rain. Dry weather is expected from April 13 to 14, followed by another spell of cloudiness and light rain on April 15 and 16.

Officials have issued advisories warning of possible hailstorms, strong winds, and landslides in vulnerable areas. Farmers have been advised to resume agricultural activities from April 9, as daytime temperatures are expected to rise gradually by 4–6°C across several parts of the region.

In Ladakh, conditions remained partly to generally cloudy, with chances of rain or snowfall along the Zojila–Drass axis later in the day. Authorities cautioned that precipitation in these areas could trigger avalanches, with a low to moderate risk of temporary closure of the Zojila pass.

Residents and travellers have been urged to stay updated through official advisories and avoid unnecessary movement in vulnerable zones until the weather stabilises.