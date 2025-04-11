Tahawwur Rana Extradition: Following the extradition of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Tahawwur Rana, an old video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gone viral. The video of PM Modi that is being widely circulated on social media dates back to 2011, the time when the Congress was in power and he was the Gujarat CM.

PM Modi's reaction was in response to the US clearing Rana of charges pertaining to cooperating in the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, in which at least 166 people lost their lives and 300 others were left injured.

"A court in America's Chicago today ordered to free Rana, a terrorist. This incident has raised a new question for every power and every government fighting against terrorism. I hope that the Indian government will immediately respond to the issue," he said.

"The Indian government should raise its voice against America and take tough decisions against America's attitude towards Pakistan. This is the need of the hour. Otherwise, one after the other, criminals will be swarming to America. Their cases will be heard in American courts, and they will be pronounced not guilty," Modi further stated.

Rana, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind, landed in India on Thursday, hours after which he was taken into custody by the anti-terror agency on the orders of the Special Court in New Delhi.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is set to begin questioning Tahawwur Rana, a key plotter of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, on Friday following his successful extradition from the US after nearly 17 years since the carnage jolted the financial capital.

Rana, who is a Pakistani national and Canadian citizen, is now in NIA custody for 18 days, during which time the agency will question him in detail in order to unravel the complete conspiracy behind the deadly 2008 attacks, in which a total of 166 persons were killed and over 238 injured.