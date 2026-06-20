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  • /'Only living corpses remain': Raj Thackeray backs cousin Uddhav, slams rebel MPs for Betrayal

'Only living corpses remain': Raj Thackeray backs cousin Uddhav, slams rebel MPs for Betrayal

Targeting rebel MPs who joined the Eknath Shinde camp, the MNS chief said leaders who switch sides for power and money lose their self-respect and betray voters.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 04:32 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 04:37 PM IST
'Only living corpses remain': Raj Thackeray backs cousin Uddhav, slams rebel MPs for Betrayal
Image Credit: ANI. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray.

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