Rajasthan: Two minor sisters trapped in parked car suffocate to death amid extreme heatwave in Alwar

Two little sisters lost their lives after being allegedly locked inside a car while playing in Rajasthan's Alwar district, confirmed police authorities on Thursday. The tragic news follows the continuous heatwave in North India.

The incident took place in Khudanpuri village, located under the jurisdiction of the Vaishali Nagar police station, resulting in utter shock for both the victims' family and local residents. It is another instance highlighting the dangers of vehicle heatstroke during extreme weather when Alwar recorded a high temperature of about 43°C on Thursday. The region is experiencing severe heatwave conditions.

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Play leads to tragic accidents

As per the police report, the two girls – aged eight and five – had gone out to play around their residence late Wednesday afternoon. While playing, they allegedly entered a nearby car service center, where a customer's vehicle had been left standing.

It is reported that the two entered the vehicle out of sheer curiosity but accidentally locked themselves in from the inside with the hot sun rays falling straight down on the chassis.

Tragic discovery after desperately searching for their missing children

The Station House Officer (SHO), Gurudutt Sharma from Vaishali Nagar, said that the relatives of the children conducted a massive search operation after the children were found missing from their house.

While conducting the search, they found the girls lying entirely unconscious in the car at the service station.

"Both children were immediately removed from the vehicle, but unfortunately, they had already succumbed to suffocation," SHO Gurudutt Sharma said.

An emergency rescue operation was conducted by taking the children to the nearest hospital. The attending doctors confirmed the death of the children when they reached there. A postmortem has now been scheduled to be conducted at the district hospital morgue, and the case has been referred to the police station for further investigation.

Fatal car heat trigger timeline

Ambient air heat (43°C) -----Traps thermal radiation through windows.

30-minutes trapped in car ----> Interior temperature of cabin rises to over 55°C (131°F).

Rapid oxygen depletion ----> Extreme heat exhaustion causes unconsciousness.

RESULT -----> Succumbed due to suffocation/asphyxiation.

Because of the temperatures outside reaching up to 43°C, the thermal radiation from the glass windows had increased, making the temperature inside the sealed vehicle soar quickly. In a few minutes, the enclosed car turned into a deadly “heat box.”

CCTV footage, which has been uploaded on the internet, allegedly shows the two sisters breaking the unlocked car door of the parked car and getting into the car while playing. According to local media sources, the two little girls were found after being trapped in the enclosed and overheating car for 30 minutes.

Stunned grieving father who was bringing up the sisters all alone

Ramesh, the father of the girls, told the cops that his family belonged to Bedam village, but at present, they were living in Khudanpuri in a rented house due to employment reasons.

Sorrowful relatives said that the girls had lost their mother four years back, and since then, they have been raised by their lone father. The relatives revealed the extent of their sorrow because the two sisters constituted the emotional crutch of the only remaining parent.

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