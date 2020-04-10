हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajasthan announces Rs 50 lakh compensation for staff who die due to COVID-19 while on duty

Rajasthan announces Rs 50 lakh compensation for staff who die due to COVID-19 while on duty

Various employees like patwaris, police constables, home guards and Anganwadi workers have been put on duty to check the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Rajasthan announces Rs 50 lakh compensation for staff who die due to COVID-19 while on duty
IANS

Jaipur: Rajasthan government on Friday announced it will provide an assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the family of any employee who dies due to coronavirus while on duty related to the COVID-19 pandemic, an official statement said.

This assistance scheme also includes state government contractual employees deployed on coronavirus related duty, it said.

However, those healthcare workers for whom central government had announced Rs 50 lakh insurance cover will not come under this scheme, the statement said.

Various employees like patwaris, police constables, home guards and Anganwadi workers have been put on duty to check the spread of coronavirus in the state, an official said.

Intense contact searching of the patients and massive screening of people in affected areas is being conducted through the state government machinery in Rajasthan, he added. 

Tags:
Rajasthan announces Rs 50 lakh compensation for staff who die due to COVID-19 while on duty
Next
Story

Andhra Pradesh govt identifies 133 red zone COVID-19 clusters in 13 districts, coronavirus positive cases reach 381
Corona Meter
  • 6761Confirmed
  • 516Discharged
  • 206Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT21M41S

Ask Zee: Zee News will answer your questions on coronavirus