Rajasthan: Anti-Encroachment Drive Turns Violent In Jaipur; Cops Injured In Stone-Pelting Incident

Tensions gripped in Chomu town of Rajasthan’s Jaipur in wee hours of Friday after anti-Encroachemnt drive turned violent after stone pelting incident reported, linked to a long-running dispute over alleged encroachment near a local Kalandari mosque turned violent.

According to police officials, ‘Security was tightened and internet services suspended in parts of Chomu town following stone-pelting incident linked to a long-running dispute over alleged encroachment near a local mosque.’ reported news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: Security forces were deployed after a stone pelting incident in Chomu.



DCP West, Jaipur, Hanuman Prasad Meena says, "There is a Kalandari Mosque here where a dispute over encroachment had been ongoing for quite some time. One party voluntarily… pic.twitter.com/Ag8VkRbAA7 — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2025

Several individuals have been detained for questioning by authorities for preventing further escalation and maintain law and order situation in the region.

At least six policemen were injured in the violence and have been admitted to a nearby hospital. Most of the injured personnel sustained head injuries, though their condition is reported to be stable. Several police vehicles were also damaged during the stone-pelting, reported news agency IANS.

The incident reportedly took place around 3 a.m. near the bus stand in Chomu town, about 40 km from Jaipur. According to DCP West Jaipur Hanuman Prasad Meena, one party had voluntarily removed the disputed encroachment earlier, but tensions escalated when individuals allegedly tried to reinstall it permanently using iron angles.

To manage the escalating situation and prevention of further violence, police was compelled to use mild force and fired tear gas shells. Administration has appealed to the citizens to maintain calm and cooperate with the administration. At present, the situation reamins under control and peaceful.

As per Police sources quoted by news agency ANI, “the accused were arrested from their homes. It is alleged that these individuals were involved in stone pelting on the previous night and that their detention was necessary to prevent any further attempt to disturb communal harmony.”

As per now Internet has been suspended by adminsitration as a precautionary measures to prevent the situation from escalating. Jaipur Special Police Commissioner Rahul Prakash "Internet services have been temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure, and sufficient police force has been deployed in the area to maintain peace," quoted news agency ANI.